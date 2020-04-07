Sales tax change leaves Ogdensburg, other municipalities fearful

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County gets the upper hand on sales tax. That leaves Ogdensburg and other municipalities fearful.
Ogdensburg, villages and towns are bracing for what's next in sales tax negotiations with the county. A change in state law has given the county the upper hand.
“It means we're in a much more difficult place to negotiate with the county,” said Mike Skelly, Ogdensburg mayor.
How the last 1 percent of sales tax is shared was formerly written into state law. But a renewal of that law now puts that decision into the county's hands.
“We still are fiscally distressed. While we were improving...this is such an insurmountable setback,” said Skelly.
Ogdensburg gets about $900,000 per year from its share. The county says the plan is to continue to talk with Ogdensburg.
“It's just to negotiate with the city in good faith and come up with a solution. That's all we're trying to do,” said David Forsythe, county legislator.
Forsythe said a consensus has developed not to change the split for villages and towns. The focus now is on Ogdensburg.
City officials said they're not dead in the water on this issue. They said, as a city, Ogdensburg could elect to collect the 1 percent sales tax on its own.
Nobody knows if that's more or less than it gets now. State Senator Patty Ritchie submitted a bill to keep the current split in state law. But in this year's hurried budget process, the language was stripped.
“I don't think that it would benefit anyone in the county if Ogdensburg is pushed off the fiscal cliff,” said Ritchie (R. - 48th District).
County and city must act soon on the sales tax split. Before long, municipalities across the county will start their budget planning for next year.
