Sheriff warns of ‘very dire consequences’ as he issues travel restriction advisory

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe has issued a travel restriction advisory due to COVID-19.
"I would sincerely appreciate every citizens’ cooperation during this period in refraining from all non-essential travel," he said in a news release. "We are at a very critical juncture in the fight against COVID-19 and the models that I have been provided warn of very dire consequences if we do not limit non-essential gatherings and non-essential travel."
The release did not disclose specifics about the models. We're working to get that information.
The sheriff advised county residents to stay home, practice social distancing, and follow all public health directives.
“Only travel if you are buying food, are traveling to or from a deemed essential occupation, or seeking medical attention,” she sheriff said in the release. “I take no pleasure in issuing such an advisory but please understand that this is for the safety and well-being of all county residents.”
He said the advisory is in effect until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.