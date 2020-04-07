Sinkhole closes part of Watertown street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One block of Watertown's Superior Street is off limits after a sinkhole developed in the pavement.
Apparently it happened sometime overnight and city police reported it to the Department of Public Works.
DPW officials say some clay tiling beneath the pavement apparently gave way.
"We're gonna excavate and call in an emergency ticket. We're going to excavate just as soon as the emergency ticket clears to determine what was the defect and make the necessary repairs and move on," said Mike DeMarse, street and sewer maintenance supervisor.
He said once the sinkhole has been excavated, crews will be able to see whether there’s a larger problem beneath the pavement.
