Tomorrow’s Health: lack of child care, high-fiber diets & e-cigs comparison

Tomorrow's Health
April 7, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 7:43 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With schools closed across the country to stop the spread of COVID-19, health care workers are in a pinch for child care.

A study in the Lancet Public Health Journal estimates one in 7 front line medical workers may miss work to care for their children.

Researchers say that could ultimately increase the coronavirus mortality rate.

High-fiber diets

Eating a high-fiber diet may be linked to a lower risk of breast cancer.

Researchers at Harvard analyzed 20 relevant studies about diet and lifestyle.

They found people with the most fiber in their diets had an 8 percent lower risk of breast cancer.

E-cigarette comparison

Research comparing different types of e-cigarettes finds some are far more powerful at hooking young smokers.

A study in Pediatrics tracked teenagers who vape modifiable devices that can adjust the amount of nicotine.

After a year, those teens smoked more than eight times as many cigarettes as people who had never vaped.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.