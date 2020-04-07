Tomorrow’s Health: lack of child care, high-fiber diets & e-cigs comparison

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With schools closed across the country to stop the spread of COVID-19, health care workers are in a pinch for child care.
A study in the Lancet Public Health Journal estimates one in 7 front line medical workers may miss work to care for their children.
Researchers say that could ultimately increase the coronavirus mortality rate.
High-fiber diets
Eating a high-fiber diet may be linked to a lower risk of breast cancer.
Researchers at Harvard analyzed 20 relevant studies about diet and lifestyle.
They found people with the most fiber in their diets had an 8 percent lower risk of breast cancer.
E-cigarette comparison
Research comparing different types of e-cigarettes finds some are far more powerful at hooking young smokers.
A study in Pediatrics tracked teenagers who vape modifiable devices that can adjust the amount of nicotine.
After a year, those teens smoked more than eight times as many cigarettes as people who had never vaped.
