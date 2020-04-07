Two Fort Drum medical employees test positive for COVID

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two employees of Fort Drum Medical Activity have tested positive for COVID-19, Fort Drum Medical Activity announced Monday evening on Facebook.
The Guthrie Clinic laboratory on post collected samples from the two, and got confirmations of positive tests on Sunday and Monday.
The employees are both Jefferson County residents and are both in mandatory isolation, according to the Facebook post. The two are counted as part of Jefferson County’s 41 cases.
“The Fort Drum Preventive Medicine Department has conducted extensive contact screening and all affected employees and patients who have been in contact with the individuals have been notified,” according to the Facebook post.
“Additionally, the preventive medicine team has completed terminal cleaning of the employees’ work areas to reduce the risk to staff and patients.”
Both cases were caught early, in part, because of “rigorous screening, cleaning and social distancing procedures” in all the post’s clinics, again, from the Facebook post.
Fort Drum MEDDAC asks people eligible to use medical services on Drum to “utilize the clinics on post to the extent possible,” to “limit he burden” on off-post facilities.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.