With revenues down, Watertown lawmakers predict cuts in services

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the city could be millions of dollars in hole after the COVID-19 pandemic.
With people not going out and spending money the city is losing the sales tax revenue it relies on.
A big part of sales tax revenue comes from car dealers, gas stations, and the food industry. With people not staying in hotels, bed tax revenues are also down.
Council members say budgeting for next year will be difficult and they’ll have to make cuts.
“The revenues are devastating.,” Mayor Jeff Smith says. “Our budget really is extremely, extremely lean and from my perspective the thought of having a tax increase, which sounds like, okay, we’ve got to pass it on, but people aren't working and they can't afford to pay it. So how do we pass it on to people who can't afford to pay it? So we started it tonight by rejecting some of these bids.”
“We are not looking at raising taxes, that's off the table,” council member Jesse Rochia said. “I agree with what everybody said, but what does that mean? That means that there is going to be a significant decrease in services and we have to make sure that the public understands that, that decrease or cutting back of services is in lieu of a significant tax increase.”
Smith says the city can’t use its fund balance to help make up for the loss in tax revenue because it’s used for cash flow and can’t be drained.
