Carthage school district shows Comet pride with parade

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even though schools are closed, it isn’t stopping the Carthage School District from showing off its Comet pride.
At Black River Elementary School on Wednesday, dozens of teachers and staff members decorated their cars with signs, balloons, and smiles.
They then headed off on parade routes, passing by district homes and hoping to see students and their families.
School Principal Jared Plantz says the idea is to help bring the school district together.
"I think just seeing any staff member that they familiar with will bring a sense of possibility to their world and bring a sense of cheerfulness to them," he said.
Some students were even outside waving back with signs of their own.
