Clair L. Wilkins, 100, of Childwold

CHILDWOLD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for 100 year old Clair L. Wilkins, a resident of Childwold, NY, will be held at a later date in the Gale Cemetery in Piercefield, NY. Mrs. Wilkins died peacefully at the home of her son William and daughter-in-law Doreen on Monday, April 6, 2020. Clair is survived by her two sons, William, Childwold and Bernard T. “Tom” Wilkins, Ogdensburg; her two beloved grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband Bernard and a daughter Cynthia Cohen.
Born in Tupper Lake, NY on January 30, 1920 to the late Thomas and Lena Ferry Liady, she graduated from school and received her teaching degree. Clair started her teaching career in Norwood at a one room schoolhouse and retired from teaching with the Tupper Lake School District. Clair enjoyed her travels throughout the world after her retirement and enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader, belonging to several book clubs and the Business and Professional Women’s Club. Memorial donations in Clair’s memory can be made to any local cancer organization and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
