COVID-19 Tuesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has the fastest growing number of coronavirus cases in the entire state, including New York City.
That's according to Dr. Andrew Williams, president of the county Board of Health.
The information was enough to prompt county Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe to issue a travel restriction advisory until further notice.
St. Lawrence County added 7 new COVID-19 cases in one day. The total number reached 70 on Tuesday.
New York state had its largest increase in deaths so far in the coronavirus pandemic.
At his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said deaths increased by 731 on Monday, for a total of 5,489.
Last week, Cuomo said he would sign an executive order allowing the state to use the National Guard to take 20 percent of ventilators from upstate hospitals and shift them downstate. That order was never signed.
It turns out the plan has gone from mandatory to voluntary.
The Healthcare Association of New York State says in collaboration with Governor Cuomo, it has coordinated a voluntary ventilator redistribution plan with local hospitals.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Education Department is making changes so high school students can earn a diploma. On Tuesday, the Education Department announced it has changed the requirements that students must meet in order to graduate.
As classes are being taught online due to the pandemic, school districts across the north country are facing a similar problem: the lack of high speed internet in rural areas.
Jefferson Community College has turned its parking lots into WiFi hot spots to help students continue their learning without getting out of their cars.
The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses across the tri-county region to join a Zoom conference call to hear about funding opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
