COVID-19 Wednesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country saw its first COVID-19 death Wednesday.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg said a St. Lawrence County resident in their 70s died Wednesday morning due to complications from the coronavirus.
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in St. Lawrence County. There are now 78 people with the virus.
County officials have been warned there’s a need to flatten the curve.
Jefferson County had 1 new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, which means the total is now 42.
Lewis County’s number of positive cases remains at 8, with 3 people recovering from the illness.
New York saw its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday even as the number of hospitalizations declined.
During his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 779 New Yorkers died from the illness, bringing the total deaths to 6,268.
With so many people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local charities are seeing unprecedented demand for their services.
The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has started a free phone program for older adults to help them with isolation and depression during the pandemic.
Consumer sentiment in New York state plummeted in the first three months of 2020.
Just like hand sanitizer and toilet paper, there’s buying frenzy for freezers.
Even though schools are closed, it didn’t stop the Carthage School District from showing off its Comet pride.
All over the north country, there are bears - teddy bears. The stuffed animals are popping up in windows and on front lawns to help make life a little more bearable for young people.
