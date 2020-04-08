DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dale A. Thornton, 68, of DeKalb Junction, died on April 7, 2020, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life at a time to be determined by his family. He is survived by his wife, Karen Thornton, sons, Richard Thornton of N.Y., Bradley and his wife Kristy Thornton of Canton, daughters, Gina Dafoe of Chesapeake, Virginia, Brandi and her husband Chris Harris of DeKalb, a brother, Floyd and his wife Ann Thornton of Edwards, a sister Debbie and her husband Gerald Phillips of Fowler, 8 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 1 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald Thornton and Michael Thornton. Dale was born on October 30, 1951, in Gouverneur, to the late, Gerald and Leota Hazelton Thornton. He married Karen Walrath on July 8, 1972 at the Methodist Church in Gouverneur. He and Karen owned and operated Dale’s Grocery in DeKalb Junction for twenty five years selling the store in 2009. Prior to that he worked as a miner for Zinc Corp. He was a past member of the Canton Kiwanis Club, Hermon DeKalb Pee Wee Association, and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. He was a big supporter of his community. He LOVED his family before all else. He enjoyed farming, being in the woods, hunting, fishing, going to camp, dealing with the Amish and riding in his Kubota with Karen and LilBit. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hermon Rescue Squad or the Canton Rescue Squad. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.