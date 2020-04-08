Domestic incident leads to weapons charges

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a case that stems back to January, a Clay, N.Y. man faces weapons possession charges.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 33 year old Christopher Hemberger got into a physical argument with his wife at a home in Beaver Falls on January 11.
There was an order of protection against him, so he was charged with criminal contempt and harassment. He was arraigned in Croghan town court and jailed on $750 bail.
That’s when deputies learned Hemberger allegedly had firearms illegally. They obtained a search warrant on two lock boxes which they discovered contained an AK-47 rifle, two pistols, and 13 high-capacity magazines.
Deputies say Hemberger does not have a New York state pistol permit and cannot possess any firearms while an order of protection is in effect.
Hemberger was charged Tuesday with 14 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in Lewis County Court.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.