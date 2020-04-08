SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Duane A. Wood, 58, of Sackets Harbor, New York passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his parents’ home surrounded by his loving family.
Duane was born on May 22, 1961 in Watertown, New York, the son of Donald F. Wood Sr. and Shirley A. (Sturtevant) Wood.
Duane graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School and from Jefferson County BOCES, where he studied electronics. After leaving school, he held various jobs at Southwicks Beach, Navy Point Marina, Brownville Specialty Paper Company, Walker’s Manufactured Housing, and Alteri’s Bakery.
Duane enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and especially enjoyed having campfires while camping. Duane was a proud member of the Eagles Club 782 and was a charter member of the Sportsmen’s Club in Sackets Harbor.
Duane is survived by his parents, Donald and Shirley Wood; two brothers, Donald Wood and Susie Waggoner, Chaumont and Dennis (Debbie) Wood, Evans Mills; three nieces and nephews, and several cousins.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, New York.
Online condolences may be shared to dexterfuneralhome.com
