Earl Rupert Wager, Jr. 84, formerly of Watertown

Rupert was born August 3, 1935 in Watertown to Earl Rupert Wager, Sr. and Marion Greene Wager. The oldest of three children, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1953 and attended the University of Vermont in Burlington, VT. After college, Rupert joined Wager Construction Corporation of Watertown, a firm started by his father and uncle. As president, Rupert oversaw the construction of numerous commercial projects in Watertown and the northern New York area. He moved to Atlanta in 1976 and served as executive project manager for several commercial construction firms before opening his own company specializing in high-end finish work and commercial renovation. Rupert and his wife RoseAnne enjoyed spending time at their vacation home on Lake Martin, AL, but his heart was always in his beloved Upstate New York, cherishing memories of time spent on Lake Ontario’s Chaumont Bay and in Cape Vincent on the St. Lawrence River.