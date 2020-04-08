Easter in the age of COVID-10: spreading joy, not germs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With COVID-19 precautions getting in the way of Easter plans, one group brought a surprise to the streets of Watertown.
“How do you not have an Easter bunny on Easter?” Gina Finn asked herself. Then she had an idea.
On the corner of Chestnut and Sherman Street in Watertown Tuesday a special someone hopped around and wished everyone who passed by a Happy Easter.
“It's just a way to spread some joy and happiness in this time that's a little difficult for people,” neighbor Joanne Nugent-Ward said. “A lot difficult for people."
And they wanted to make life a little less difficult. They set up chairs, sox feet apart, so families could take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
They even handed out candy wearing gloves and masks.
People came by feet or by wheels in big numbers.
For the kids it was a chance to say ‘hi’ to the Easter Bunny and grab some candy, but for the whole community, this meant so much more.
“This is his first Easter," Ronald Finn said as his son Marcos giggled.
The young family isn’t sure where they will be next year. Dad heads off to the Navy in September.
“I think just anything to be able to put a smile on anybody’s face in this time is something wonderful,” Sunny Finn said.
So come Sunday, there might not be Easter egg hunts, or lots of hugging and gathering, but people in the north country will do their best to continue to spread joy, not germs.
