Fort Drum’s commander discusses quarantined soldiers, COVID cases & masks

April 8, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 7:21 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Major General Brian Mennes, commander of 10th Mountain Division, appeared on 7 News This Evening Wednesday night to update the community on how Fort Drum is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said none of the soldiers who came back early from Afghanistan and are in quarantine have tested positive for the virus.

He also said the 2 employees of Fort Drum Medical Activity who tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation and don't pose much risk to the community.

The general also discussed the the rule that everyone on a U.S. Department of Defense installation must wear a face covering if they’re not 6 feet or more from anyone else.

Watch the general’s interview above.

