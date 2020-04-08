Free phone program offered to senior citizens to help with isolation and depression

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has started a free telephone reassurance program for older adults to help address isolation and depression concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to checking on the physical well-being of the client, the program also reduces loneliness and provides an opportunity to be in regular phone contact with another person.
The Office for the Aging said weekly calls from volunteers will ensure seniors' health and well-being as well as help identify problems before they escalate into more serious hardships.
For more information or to sign up for the program, please call 315-386-4730.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.