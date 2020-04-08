Freezer frenzy: local store can’t keep up with demand for appliance

"We've gotten a lot of calls, internet chat messages, people coming to the door looking for these smaller type freezers and just - we haven't been able to provide them in a timely manner because I think the whole country went crazy for food storage," said Northrup. "I think people were afraid that grocery stores were gonna run empty or maybe they didn't want to frequent the grocery stores as much so the idea was to get an extra freezer around so they could stock up on food so that they would have it."