Freezer frenzy: local store can’t keep up with demand for appliance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Just like hand sanitizer and toilet paper, there's buying frenzy for freezers.
At Watertown Appliance, freezers are in hot demand. The store has sold out of them several times in the last few weeks.
"A lot of times we were just setting them on the floor in boxes, we weren't even opening them up for display because they were going so quickly," said Matt Northrup, owner of Watertown Appliance.
He says the store has sold more than 50 freezers but could've sold hundreds if they had them. He says they're hard to get in stock as people across the country buy the appliance to store more food amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We've gotten a lot of calls, internet chat messages, people coming to the door looking for these smaller type freezers and just - we haven't been able to provide them in a timely manner because I think the whole country went crazy for food storage," said Northrup. "I think people were afraid that grocery stores were gonna run empty or maybe they didn't want to frequent the grocery stores as much so the idea was to get an extra freezer around so they could stock up on food so that they would have it."
A popular item going in the freezer is meat.
At Alteri's Italian-American Market, they've seen some customers stocking up. Part-owner Stephen Winkler and his wife also own a farm and he says its sales have really picked up.
"I think there's something there with the impulse buying and people stocking up being that there's fear that maybe the food system is going to shut off or the banks are gonna fail," he said.
All unlikely to happen, but that’s not stopping people from stocking up and needing extra space to put it.
