Garnet H. O’Neil, age 85, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A memorial service for Garnet H. O’Neil, age 85 of Pearl River and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at a time to be announced. Mr. O’Neil passed away in Pearl River on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) surrounded by his loving family. He will be entombed next to his wife at Foxwood Memorial Park privately because of the current heath crisis.