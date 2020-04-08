Garnet H. O’Neil, age 85, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A memorial service for Garnet H. O’Neil, age 85 of Pearl River and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at a time to be announced. Mr. O’Neil passed away in Pearl River on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) surrounded by his loving family. He will be entombed next to his wife at Foxwood Memorial Park privately because of the current heath crisis.
Surviving is a son Don (Patricia) O’Neil of Valley Cottage, NY; a daughter Cheryl O’Neil of Pearl River, NY; two grandchildren Isabella & Christina O’Neil.
He was predeceased by his wife Sharon on July 27, 1995. ; two brothers William Henry O’Neil, Harold Ernest O’Neil; three sisters Ila Jean Ashley, Violet Ann O’Neil, and Marguerite “Peggy” Baker
Garnet was born on July 11, 1934 in Massena NY, the son of William H. & Mary D. (Joubert) O’Neil. He graduated from Ogdensburg Academy and entered the United States Airforce. He later married Sharon Place on July 10, 1965.
During his career he worked for Rockland Psychiatric Center as an electrician and retired in 1989.
He enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling, gardening, boating and fishing on the St. Lawrence River and the New York Giants.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.