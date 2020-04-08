WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - During this difficult time of social distancing, it’s nice to think about things going back to normal. That’s why 4-H Camp Wabasso is moving forward with its summer season.
A full refund will be given if changes happen due to COVID-19, but 4-H Camp Wabasso taking registrations now.
The camp, located in Redwood, is bringing back its tech camp offered last summer with new tech programming – soldering, laser engraving, video game design and stop motion videography.
Additionally, it has new programming being offered during the traditional residential weeks and day camps – nature art, wildlife explorations, culinary creations, geocaching and archery beyond the basics. We have also updated all of our regular programming. It will be a summer of new learning opportunities.
Camps are offered for youth ages 6 – 16.
There are also scholarships available for low-income eligible families, military families, and 4-H youth. Additionally, 4-H Camp Wabasso offers a $25 discount on any camp option for Jefferson County 4-H’ers.
All scholarship applications are due by May 1.
You can find the scholarship application and other camp information at 4hcampwabasso.org.
