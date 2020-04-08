HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harold W. Arquitt, age 67, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Burial will be in Flackville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harold is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Arquitt of Hammond, NY; his two children, Troy Arquitt and his wife, Ruth, of Hammond, NY and Arleen Escudero and her husband, Manny, of Redwood, NY; four grandchildren, Cody, Lance and Dylan Escudero and Willow Arquitt; two brothers, John Arquitt and his wife, Dottie, of Rossie, NY and Edwin Arquitt and his wife, Lisa, of Hammond, NY; two sisters, Bertha Arquitt of Hammond, NY and Theresa Arquitt of Hammond, NY; five step children, Paula McDougal and her husband, Thomas, of Morristown, NY, Margaret Gagnon of Carrolton, VA, Nancy Dulmage of Morristown, NY, Sherry Delino and her husband, Joe, of Carollton, VA, Edward Gagnon, Jr. and his longtime companion, Jean Shaver, of Ogdensburg, NY; 20 step grandchildren and 21 step great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a step granddaughter, Amanda Furmanek. Harold was born on August 10, 1952, in Alexandria Bay, NY, the son of Edwin and Angeline Amyot Arquitt. He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1971. A prior marriage to Debra Nelson ended in divorce. Harold married Betty Lou Simmons on July 26, 2014 at Christ Church in Morristown, NY, with Rev. Edward Lacombe officiating. Harold first ran a dairy farm in Carthage, NY later moving to Redwood. After his dairy farm burned, he began his employment with Crowley Foods for twenty-five years leaving with the title of Supervisor. Harold was currently driving school bus full time for the Alexandria Bay School system. Harold enjoyed woodworking, tinkering with his hands, camping, fishing and hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Donations may be made in Harold’s memory to the Christ Church, Morristown, PO Box 1297, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.