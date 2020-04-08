Hunting teddy bears makes life more bearable for north country children

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bears have come out of hibernation in the north country and kids are out looking for them.
The Tyo family is on "bear hunt" right on State Street in Watertown.
“Yes, we are looking for bears and we just found one, but I know it’s not the only one because there’s more,” said Atly Tyo.
Atly is right. All over the north country and beyond there are bears - teddy bears. The stuffed animals are popping up in windows and on front lawns, hoping to be seen at a distance by families walking or riding by.
"We honked the horn, honked the horn. We opened the windows and took pictures of them," said Bradley Skeldon and Alijah Jones, who went on a bear hunt.
The pictures of teddy bears are popping up on Facebook to help give kids a hint of where to look.
“I’m hoping that it just brings a little smile to their face, that they get out safely and do an activity,” said Kristi Mazuroski, who created a Facebook page for bear pictures.
"It's a great way to kind of connect the neighborhood. If we can contribute in such a simple small way as sticking a bear in the window, then I think that's worth doing," said Jennifer Decker, who placed a bear in a window of her home.
By the looks of those out on the hunt, the gesture seems to be making things a little more bearable.
