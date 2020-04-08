Jerry A. Storey, 53, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jerry A. Storey, Calcium passed away Saturday, April 4th unexpectedly at his home. He was 53 years old.
He was born in Brunswick, Maine on September 19, 1966 the son to Gerald and Loretta Antonelli Storey. Jerry grew up in Calcium, NY and was a 1985 graduate of Indian River High School and received his AOS Degree in culinary arts, studying under professional chefs at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park New York. He also was a certified food and environmental sanitarian.
Jerry was well known by his talent for creating new and stimulating dishes, excellent leadership and cooking demonstrations while working as a chef in various restaurants. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to a wide variety of music.
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Loretta, both residing at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown; his brother Allen (Jay) and his wife Lisa, Watertown, NY; niece, Michelle (Mike) Higman, Carthage, NY; nephews, Aaron Storey, Watertown; Ryan Storey, Niagara Falls, NY; 3 great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held in Sanford Corner’s Cemetery at a date and time to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
