Local charities see unprecedented demand for help

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With so many people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local charities are seeing unprecedented demand for their services.
Jamie Cox, the president and CEO of the United Way of Northern New York, says he has never seen charitable need like this before.
"On average, a nonprofit here in Watertown that was serving 300 maybe a week, is now serving over a thousand families a week," he said.
To help area nonprofits, the United Way says it will spend every cent it has to keep the community going.
"We're burning a lot of cash. We're pushing through about $20,000 a week just to buy all the supplies," said Cox.
The United Way services more than 70 nonprofits in the area.
One of them is the Watertown Urban Mission, where March was a record-breaking month for the amount of families in need of their services.
"The food packages that we distributed in March were equivalent to more than 36,000 meals," said Watertown Urban Mission Executive Director Dawn Cole.
Cole says the number of families seeking help ballooned by nearly 50 percent and she expects that need to continue.
Luckily, an increase in donations has been helping workers keep up with the overwhelming need.
"We're very fortunate to live in a community where people come together to help one another, so we've definitely seen an increase in donations," said Cole.
But that doesn't mean all is well. The mission had to close its main source of revenue, its thrift store.
"That's really created a financial strain; we've laid off half our staff temporarily. Those that are still working are taking cuts to their hours and taking cuts to their pay," said Cole.
But they’re working harder than ever, coming up with drive-thru pantries, limiting the number of employees in the building and getting creative with ways to provide normalcy in an anything-but-normal world.
"They're working hard and they're not the priority for personal protective equipment, PPE," said Cox.
And workers fear donations will soon decrease, but need will not.
"I think the demand on nonprofits is going to remain high for months after the medical portion of the crisis is over with," said Cox.
What can you do? The best way to help charities is with monetary donations as other donations could potentially be carrying germs.
