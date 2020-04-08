Morning Checkup: telemedicine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center dermatologist Dr. Nathanial Miletta says there’s a lot he can do for patients via telemedicine.
He was interviewed by teleconference for Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
He outlines in the video how telemedicine works.
If you have questions about dermatology, you can call 315-755-3670
Dr. Miletta also reminded us about Samaritan’s COVID-19 resource line for anyone who’s concerned about the coronavirus. That number is 315-755-3100
