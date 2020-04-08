Nellie Margaret Locy, 84. of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Nellie Margaret Locy, 84. formerly of 2731 State Highway 68 , Canton will be private due to the current pandemic. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Nellie passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at United Helpers Riverledge in Ogdensburg.
Nellie Margaret Steinburg was born on August 23, 1935 the first child of Ralph D. and Edna Fisher Steinburg in Ogdensburg. She grew up on the farm of her grandparents Myron and Nellie Fisher near Chipman. Salutatorian of her graduating class at Madrid Central, she completed a postgraduate year before marrying Frank Sharpe in 1953. The couple had two daughters Shirley (Christopher) Arno, Canton, and Lydia Morton of Texas. The marriage ended in divorce.
Nellie completed an Associate Degree in banking and real estate at Canton A.T.C. in 1970 where she was a member of Delta Phi. She married Charles D. “Charlie” Locy of Canton on December 12, 1970 in the Chipman Presbyterian Church. Nellie welcomed the addition of two step-daughters Cheryl Walrath of Hermon and Jennifer (Charles) Parker of Texas as well as adopting a daughter Angela Locy Craig of Canton. Charlie died in January 2007. Nellie had thirteen grandchildren and eighteen greatgrandchildren. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Myron and Paul Steinburg of Madrid. She is survived by a sister Mary Rutley of Colton and many nieces and nephews.
Nellie worked part-time at the Canton College bookstore and St. Lawrence National Bank in Potsdam. She loved farming, gardening, and reading as well as the crafts of quilting and crocheting. She sold vegetables from her garden and crafts at the Canton Farmer’s Market. She raised goats, rabbits and chickens on her hobby farm. She and Charlie were avid campers often making summer trips to Vermont for vacations.
Memorial contributions are suggested to United Helpers Riverledge in Ogdensburg or the Potsdam Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
