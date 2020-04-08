Nellie Margaret Locy, 84. of Canton

Nellie completed an Associate Degree in banking and real estate at Canton A.T.C. in 1970 where she was a member of Delta Phi. She married Charles D. “Charlie” Locy of Canton on December 12, 1970 in the Chipman Presbyterian Church. Nellie welcomed the addition of two step-daughters Cheryl Walrath of Hermon and Jennifer (Charles) Parker of Texas as well as adopting a daughter Angela Locy Craig of Canton. Charlie died in January 2007. Nellie had thirteen grandchildren and eighteen greatgrandchildren. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Myron and Paul Steinburg of Madrid. She is survived by a sister Mary Rutley of Colton and many nieces and nephews.