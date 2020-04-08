New York sees highest single-day COVID-19 death toll, flags to fly at half-staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York saw its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday even as the number of hospitalizations declined.
During his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 779 New Yorkers died from the illness, bringing the total deaths to 6,268.
It was the second day in a row that New York broke its one-day death toll record.
Cuomo attributed the rising death toll to the length of time critically ill patients spent on ventilators.
“The number of deaths, as a matter of fact, will continue to rise as those hospitalized for a longer period of time pass away,” he said.
The governor also said flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who have died.
At the same time, Cuomo said hospitalizations have declined.
"We are flattening the curve, thank God, thank God, thank God," he said.
The governor said social distancing and the state's closure of schools and most businesses is working and must continue.
Cuomo also announced the state will make an additional $600 payment to jobless New Yorkers. He said the state will eventually be reimbursed by the federal government.
The state is also extending the coverage period for unemployment benefits by another 13 weeks, for a total of 39 weeks.
He also announced that, by executive order, all New Yorkers will be able to vote by absentee ballot in the June 23 primaries.
