New York’s consumer sentiment falls due to coronavirus concerns

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Consumer sentiment in New York state plummeted in the first three months of 2020.
The Siena College Research Institute released results of a poll Wednesday morning that shows consumer sentiment is at 66.4, which is down 26.6 points from the fourth quarter of 2019.
Pollsters say New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 22.7 points below the nation’s index of 89.1.
They say the indexes for New York are below what they call the breakeven point – where optimism and pessimism balance each other – for the first time since December 2011.
“As the coronavirus took hold of New York, consumer sentiment fell precipitously, signaled a sudden collective feeling of pessimism and reached a low not seen since 2011,” Dr. Doug Lonnstrom, a professor of statistics and finance at Siena College, said.
“Right now," he said, "58 percent say that it is NOT a good time to buy major consumer items and plans to buy cars, electronics, furniture, homes and home improvements are down between 13 and 27 percent.”
Lonnstrom said pollsters have seen pessimism worse than it is now, but have never seen such a large drop in such a short period of time.
This comes on the heels of a Siena report that shows New Yorkers are worried about the coronavirus in terms of their finances, their health, and the stress it’s putting them under.
The poll of 800 New Yorkers was conducted from March 30 to April 2 by phone and online. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.
