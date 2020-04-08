Rain possible here & there, but mostly dry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mostly cloudy, mostly dry day.
We can’t rule out a shower or two from time to time and maybe a little snow in higher elevations early in the day.
Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.
It will be rainy and windy on Thursday, with gusts as high and 40 miles per hour. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid-40s.
Because of the wind and rain, there’s a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Snow and rain could mix early Friday, changing to all rain heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
There could be a little snow early Saturday, but most of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
It will start out below freezing Sunday morning, but will warm up to around 50.
It will be around 50 again on Monday with occasional rain showers.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
