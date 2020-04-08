3 recover from COVID-19 in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three of the eight people in Lewis County confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered from the illness.
That according to the daily report from Public Health Wednesday morning.
As of Tuesday morning, one person had recovered.
The number of confirmed cases has held steady at eight since Saturday.
Lewis County has tested a total of 169 people and 150 of those tests have come back negative.
Health officials say they are awaiting results from 11 tests.
