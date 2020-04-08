There’s good news about lake & river water levels - maybe

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s hard to tell for certain, but it appears water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River won’t be at the devastating levels they were in 2017 and 2019.
That’s a first look from the Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River Board.
“The worst-case scenarios are starting to look less likely,” the board said in a release.
The board cautions, however, that there is a lot of snow that has yet to melt and wet spring weather is possible.
“Even at the current levels, storms and strong winds can also cause severe damages,” the release said, “and it is always good to have a coastal resiliency plan in place.”
Water levels are expected to remain well above average.
The board says it was able to maintain record-high outflows from dams in Massena throughout March because of the delayed St. Lawrence Seaway opening.
Because of that, the board says it was able to remove an extra 3.46 cm, or about an inch and a third, from Lake Ontario’s height.
Right now, the board says, it is releasing as much water as it can while not adversely affecting places such as Montreal, which are downstream from the dams.
