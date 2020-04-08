With COVID-19 spreading fast, St. Lawrence County works to flatten the curve

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is St. Lawrence County's challenge. Right now, cases in the county are doubling every 2.5 to 3 days.
That means, if the trend continues, the county could hit 150 cases by the weekend and 300 by this time next week.
Director of the county's emergency services Matthew Denner says county officials have been warned there's a need to flatten the curve.
"If it keeps going the trend it has been, with us doubling our numbers every two, three, four days, it could get really out of hand," he said.
The advice is familiar. St. Lawrence County Legislature Chair Joe Lightfoot says residents are being asked to stay 6 feet apart from each other if they need to go out and not get together in groups.
Lightfoot says not following these recommendations could make a bad problem worse.
"If we forgot, or completely disregarded these recommendations from the health department in Albany and locally, we're going to have a problem - no question about it," he said.
Meanwhile, there's a travel advisory in St. Lawrence County, meaning only essential travel should happen. The sheriff admits he never though he'd have to issue a travel advisory for a public health concern. But he had to and he hopes people listen.
"I think it's critical the next two or three weeks that we social distance and this kind of travel ban helps us do that," said Sheriff Brooks Bigwharf.
Denner says area hospitals like Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and St. Lawrence Health Alliance report having enough equipment and manpower to handle the amount of COVID-19 cases at this time.
"But, if numbers do start escalating, then obviously we'll need some help. And, if they need help, they're not afraid to reach out and let us know," said Denner.
Lightfoot says, if you’re not providing an essential service, “Stay at home and hunker down and follow the protocols.”
