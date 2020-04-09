Black River American Legion Auxiliary makes meals for neighbors

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Love thy neighbor - that’s what women at the Black River American Legion Auxiliary are doing.
Each week, they prepare warm, made-with-love meals for the elderly residents of Kamargo Apartments.
They say the residents are grateful for the act of kindness and anyone can find a way to help their community during this time.
"We just gotta all make sure that were taking care of our neighbors. You know, a lot of people don't realize who their neighbors are nowadays - whether it be a blessing box, a meal like this, just a wave at the window, are you okay? Just to make sure," said Sue Clute and Janet Rivers, Black River American Legion Auxiliary members.
The women will be making the meals every week through April.
