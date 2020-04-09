CBS Brings Back Movies on Sunday Nights in May

There’s nothing more exciting than trying to keep up with the Joneses in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Indy’s (Harrison Ford) Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), to get help in their search for the Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it’s up to Indy to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.