Clarkson to plan May commencement for August

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University students who were scheduled to graduate in May overwhelmingly want an in-person commencement ceremony.
That’s according to university officials who surveyed students after the May 16 ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current plan is to hold ceremonies on August 15. Plans would be finalized by June 30 and would depend on guidance from federal, state, and local health officials.
Graduates and family members would have the option of attending virtually, officials say.
Activities normally held during commencement weekend will also be scheduled for August.
