COVID-19 cases remain steady in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health officials announced their eighth confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday and that tally hasn’t changed since.
Three have recovered from the illness and five are still in isolation, numbers which haven’t changed from Wednesday.
A total of 176 people in Lewis County have been tested for the illness and 152 of the results have been negative. Results are pending for 16 more.
Eighty-eight people are under quarantine.
