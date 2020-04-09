COVID-19 Thursday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York continues to lose lives to the coronavirus at a record pace.
At his Thursday briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said 799 people died Wednesday, the most in a single day since the crisis began. It was the third straight day the state broke its record.
Four more people in St. Lawrence County have COVID-19. The county’s Public Health Department reported Thursday there are now 82 positive test results.
Jefferson County had 1 new case of COVID-19 Thursday, which means the total is now 43.
Lewis County’s cases remained at 8. Health officials said a state website, which says 3 county residents have died from COVID-19, is a mistake. There have been no deaths.
Help for small businesses from the federal government is challenging to get. Owners are waiting, banks are swamped, and lawmakers are looking for solutions.
Unions representing state workers say New York is putting off paying them wage increases that were scheduled to go into effect later this month. Governor Cuomo says the state is facing losses between $10 billion and $15 billion. To help close that gap, he said, the options are to lay off employees or freeze wages.
It’s estimated that 10 to 15 farms in Jefferson County could close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York has changed its mind about golf courses being essential businesses during the COVID-19 shutdown. Golf courses around the state have been ordered to close until at least April 29.
At Fort Drum, barber shops on post are now closed. Starting Thursday masks were required to be worn in all public places where a distance of 6 feet or more between people couldn’t be maintained. Those would be places like the PX and commissary.
This is a nervous time for a lot of people when it comes to going to the hospital. But, Lewis County General Hospital is working to change that.
Due to social distancing mandates, the annual Good Friday Cross Walk is going virtual.
7 News will broadcast a special Easter service since churches are closed.
The Salvation Army in Watertown is offering a food rescue service to anyone who needs it.
Members of the Black River American Legion Auxiliary are preparing warm, made-with-love meals for the elderly residents of Kamargo Apartments.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.