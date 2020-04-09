Fort Drum closes barber shops, requires masks in public places

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are two changes on Fort Drum to report.
Starting Thursday masks were required to be worn in all public places where a distance of 6 feet or more between people couldn't be maintained. Those would be places like the PX and commissary.
Also barber shops on post are now closed.
Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston had this to say to soldiers worried about haircuts: "Know what the standard is. The standard is neatly groomed. For men, it doesn't fall into your eyebrows. It's not on the ears."
He said there may be more flexibility with women soldiers, but came back to the advice that soldiers should read the standards and not read into them.
