Glenfield man allegedly fractures victim’s face

BRANTINGHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Glenfield man was charged in connection with an alleged assault earlier this year after which the victim required reconstructive facial surgery.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say the victim suffered several fractures after being struck in the face several times by 25 year old Roger Cecconi.
Deputies say the alleged assault happened on February 16 at the Pine Tree Inn in Brantingham, where both Cecconi and the victim were customers. Deputies say they didn’t know each other.
Cecconi was charged with second-degree assault. He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.
An order of protection was issued for the victim.
