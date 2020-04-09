Heart Walk goes virtual this year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 26th annual North Country Heart Walk will be an online-only event.
Stacy Spaziani from the American Heart Association says social distancing guidelines mean the event goes virtual. She says people with heart disease are among those most at risk from the coronavirus.
Watch the video for her teleconference interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event is Saturday, May 2 and you can register for it at northcountryheartwalk.org.
People can record themselves walking and post it to social media using the hashtag #ncheartwalk.
They can also post it to the 2020 North Country Heart Walk Facebook page.
