Joan E. Soper, 79, of Hammond

She is survived by two daughters Tami Soper of Syracuse and Jodi Sharpe & her husband Jamie of Massena; one grandson Andrew Middlemiss of Massena; two sisters Debra Moquin of Ogdensburg and Tina Leafe of Massena; four brothers Bruce Moquin of California, Terry Moquin of Morristown, Tim Moquin of Hammond and Alan Nicholson of California, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.