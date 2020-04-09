Joan E. Soper, 79, of Hammond

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan E. Soper age 79 of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at her home. There will be a gathering held for her family at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held later at a time to be announced.
She is survived by two daughters Tami Soper of Syracuse and Jodi Sharpe & her husband Jamie of Massena; one grandson Andrew Middlemiss of Massena; two sisters Debra Moquin of Ogdensburg and Tina Leafe of Massena; four brothers Bruce Moquin of California, Terry Moquin of Morristown, Tim Moquin of Hammond and Alan Nicholson of California, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Roderick “Rick”; two sons Michael & Dennis Soper; two brothers Richard and Wayne Moquin; and two sisters Cynthia Harvey and Gail Moquin.
Joan was born on November 15, 1940 in Potsdam, NY, a daughter of Leonard & Leona Mary (Burns) Moquin. She attended Hammond Central School. On February 23, 1958 she married Roderick Soper at the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg.
She was a member of the Brier Hill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary with over 45 years of service.
She enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and visiting her pride and joy grandson Andrew. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brier Hill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 2680 NY-37, Brier Hill, NY 13614. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.