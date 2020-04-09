Lewis County General Hospital opens temporary lab draw room

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This is a nervous time for a lot of people when it comes to going to the hospital. But, Lewis County General Hospital is working to change that.
The hospital is still operating most of its services with a few exceptions like elective surgeries, but lab manager Randy Mullin was hearing everyday from patients that they didn't want to come in.
"A lot of people are afraid with the COVID-19 to go into the building and sit in a waiting room that's full of people," he said.
So, the hospital transformed a space into a temporary lab draw room. It opened on Wednesday.
The space is attached to the hospital, located near the emergency room entrance and has direct access from outside. It's a way to help people who routinely need blood work, such as people on blood thinner medication or cancer patients, feel safer and not put off coming in.
"The patients that have came in have said they were just waiting until this was gone and delaying their lab work," said Mullin.
The lab draw room is staffed by a phlebotomist Monday through Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. However, patients need to preregister first.
When you arrive, you'll pull through the orange cones, right up next to the building. There you'll make a call and someone will come out to get you and bring you inside.
The space is also being used in the afternoons for some obstetrics appointments for certain visits that don't require examinations.
"So we can ensure the women of our community who are pregnant are receiving regular prenatal care and not putting it off because they're afraid to come into the building," said Gerald Cayer, CEO of Lewis County Health System.
To preregister to get your blood drawn, the number to call is 315-376-5577.
