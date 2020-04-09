New York golf courses ordered to close

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York has changed its mind about golf courses being essential businesses during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Golf courses around the state have been ordered to close until at least April 29.
On Thursday, the state issued revised mandates, which declared golf courses to be nonessential businesses.
Last weekend, we caught up with some golfers at Carlowden Country Club in the town of Denmark as they enjoyed fresh air and exercise.
Carlowden said it was taking safety precautions aside from the recommended social distancing. The country club had closed its restaurant and bar, only allowed two customers in the pro shop at a time, is sanitized carts and keys, and told golfers to not touch flags or bunker rakes.
7 News spoke with an official of Carlowden about the latest development Thursday.
He said the club is now closing, but he hopes the state-ordered closure will end on April 29.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.