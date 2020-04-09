7 News will broadcast Easter mass on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This Sunday will mark an Easter like no other and 7 News will be airing a special Easter service.
Even though churches across the north country are closed now because of COVID-19, the pews at St. Patrick's Church in Watertown were full Thursday - full of pictures of parishioners - for Easter Sunday mass.
"Just seeing their pictures here just made me feel so joyful and happy, not only that they wanted to participate in this project, but that they wanted to be here spiritually for this mass," said Father Christopher Looby, pastor, St. Patrick's and St. Anthony's churches.
Bishop Terry LaValley from the Diocese of Ogdensburg and clergy from St. Patrick's celebrated Easter a few days early so 7 News could record the mass to broadcast Sunday.
"I think we need to be even more determined to pray for those who are hurting and extend a helping hand any where we can," said Bishop LaValley.
LaValley says that faith and belief are lights in the darkness, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Easter event assures us all will be well. That's the gift of the risen Christ his constant presence, so know that the Lord is with us," he said.
Even though pews across the north country will be empty, clergy members say you can still celebrate by spending time with family, praying, and watching services.
You can watch Easter mass on WNYF Fox 28 at 10 a.m. and on WWNY at noon on Sunday.
