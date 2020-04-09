No, Lewis County does not have 3 coronavirus deaths

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a mistake. That’s what Lewis County Public Health is saying about a state website which says 3 county residents have died from COVID-19.
The New York Department of Health’s online COVID-19 tracker reported Thursday that 3 people in Lewis County have died from the coronavirus.
However, Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite says it's a mistake.
She says hospitals across New York are required to enter demographic information into the state database when someone dies from COVID-19.
Waite says it appears a zip code for Queens, New York, which is 11367, was entered incorrectly as 13367, which is Lowville's zip code.
She said there have been no COVID-19 deaths in Lewis County.
