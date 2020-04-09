NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia A. Bush, 75, formerly of Natural Bridge, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village Nursing Home in Watertown, where she had been a resident for several months.
Patricia was born on December 8, 1944 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Lyle M. and Isabelle (Caldwell) Wilton. She graduated from Carthage Central School and was a homemaker.
A former marriage to Robert E. Furney ended in divorce. On June 20, 1987 she married Timothy S. Bush. Timothy died on August 10, 2015.
Patricia loved to play bingo and spend time with her family. She was a member of the Natural Bridge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include two sons, Donald (Barbara) Furney of Natural Bridge; Sidney (Henry) Furney of Phoenix, Arizona; two grandchildren, Justin (Kylie) Gadbaw of Natural Bridge; Michael (Megan) Gadbaw of Natural Bridge; two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Mason Gadbaw and a third great-grandchild due in August.
She is predeceased by two daughters, Kelly Ann and Barbara Ann who died in infancy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
