Rain & wind today, snow for Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a busy couple of days weather-wise, including heavy rain, wind, snow, and lake shore flooding.
It will be raw, windy, and rainy on Thursday. Downpours could be heavy at times, especially through the morning and early afternoon.
Gusts could reach 50 miles per hour at times. There’s a wind advisory for Lewis County and counties to the south and east from 2 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.
Rain changes to snow overnight.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties and southeastern St. Lawrence County from 11 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. on Friday.
The wind and rain combined means there’s a lake shore flood warning for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday.
Friday’s snow will eventually change to rain as highs reach the low 40s.
It will be partly sunny and around 40 on Saturday.
Easter Sunday will have mixed precipitation early, then mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Showers are likely on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
It will be in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of mixed precipitation both days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.