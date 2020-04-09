Ruth M. Selleck, 89, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for 89 year old Ruth M. Selleck, a resident of the Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center in Oswego, NY and formerly of Colton, will be held privately for the immediate family at the South Colton Cemetery due to the restrictions of COVID-19. Mrs. Selleck passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Oswego. Ruth is survived by her four sons, Leon “Lee” Selleck, Massena; Joseph “Joe” Selleck, Colton; Scott Selleck, Elizabethtown, KY and William “Billy” Selleck Jr, Mexico; her two daughters, Jean and Robert Palmer, Vineland, NJ and Judy and David McMartin, Canton; her seven beloved grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by a sister, Geraldine Ranson, Homestead, FL as well as several nieces and nephews. Ruth was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband William Sr., a granddaughter, Stacey, her brothers Daniel, Joseph, John, George and Robert Scott and three sisters, Lillian Gautreau, Dorothy Tompkins and Irene Vogel. Born in Milton, NY on April 24, 1930, to the late Joseph and Arreda Hinkley Scott, Ruth attended school in Milton, NY and later married William F. Selleck Sr. on July 27,1952. Bill passed away on May 10, 1991. Ruth was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed going to bingo and traveling with her husband and children, but found her most enjoyment came spending time with her grandchildren. Memorial donations in Ruth’s memory can be made to the South Colton Cemetery Association and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com