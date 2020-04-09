State COVID-19 death toll tops 7,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York continues to lose lives to the coronavirus at a record pace.
At his Thursday briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 799 people died Wednesday, the most in a single day since the crisis began. It was the third straight day the state broke its record.
“It’s gotten to the point, frankly, that we’re going to bring in additional funeral directors to deal with the number of people who have passed.”
The state’s death toll is at 7,067, which, according to the governor’s numbers, is two-and-a-half times the number of New Yorkers who died on 9/11.
“That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking -- I don’t even have the words for it,” he said.
The good news, the governor said, is that “the hospitalization rate does suggest that it is coming down and we are flattening the curve.”
The 200 new hospitalizations on Wednesday “is the lowest number we’ve had since this nightmare started.”
So far, he said, efforts to slow the spread of the disease are working.
“They are working better than anyone projected they would work,” he said, because no one could predict if the public would cooperate.
If the trend in hospitalizations continues, the governor said, the state’s health care system is geared up enough to handle it -- but that’s about it.
“It is essential that we keep that curve flattened, because we don’t have the option of handling that curve if it goes higher,” he said.
“This is all a direct consequence to our actions,” he said, so it’s important that people maintain social distancing.
“If we stop acting the way we’re acting, we’ll see those numbers go up.”
The governor said it could have been much worse.
“We have saved lives because we followed these policies,” he said. “The moment you stop following the policies you will go right back and see that number shoot right through the roof.”
