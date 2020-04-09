DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stephen W. Covey, 67 of Dexter passed away Sunday morning at his home under the care of Hospice with his family by his side, following a long battle with cancer.
Stephen was born February 11, 1953 in the Town of Wilna to Kenneth and Eunice Chamberlain Covey. He attended General Brown Central School. He married Jannelle “Cookie” Furgison on July 13, 1974 at the Dexter United Methodist Church.
Stephen was a Truck Driver working for the Town of Brownville until his retirement. He enjoyed going to auctions, working on old automobiles and going to car shows, fabricating anything out of metal , spending long hours in his garage, hunting and enjoying his family.
He is survived by his wife “Cookie” and four children William (Julie) Covey of Dexter, Ultra ( Joseph) Strickland of Nanjeng, China, Eric Covey of Dexter, Josh ( Devon) Covey of Dexter. Grandchildren include Maria, Wesley, Xavier and Alexander. His brother is Roger (Dawn) Covey of Three Mile Bay. He has nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church. Donations may be made to the Church in his name. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter where online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.